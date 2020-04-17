The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,570,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,633,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

