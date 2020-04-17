Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 24.77%.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THTX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Theratechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mackie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.