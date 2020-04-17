Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Jag Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $5,928,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

