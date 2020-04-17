Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Short Interest Update

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the March 15th total of 909,900 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tribune Publishing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tribune Publishing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

TPCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of Tribune Publishing stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.73. 136,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $280.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Tribune Publishing has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

