Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.82, approximately 572,752 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 562,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Several research firms recently commented on TSE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

In related news, insider David Phillip Stasse purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $96,470.00. Also, Director Henri Steinmetz purchased 17,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. Insiders have bought 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

