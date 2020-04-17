Truefg LLC Acquires 17,929 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 139.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.87. 4,153,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

