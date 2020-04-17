Truefg LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Truefg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after buying an additional 7,027,477 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,103 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,179,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 651.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after acquiring an additional 601,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 520,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.80. 3,628,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,277. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.