Truefg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Truefg LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 156,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,688,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 572,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after purchasing an additional 176,201 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA remained flat at $$50.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 19,082,189 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.