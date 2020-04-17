Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 525 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,212 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.01. 16,062,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,200,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

