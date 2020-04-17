Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 1,898 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

NYSE DIS traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.63. 17,896,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,158,129. The company has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average is $131.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

