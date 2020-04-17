Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Down 13.1%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price fell 13.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, 2,233,813 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,072,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. CIBC downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $0.70 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.57.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 76.2% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $5,715,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,653,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.