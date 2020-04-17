Twele Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,786 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $141.79. 1,354,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,207. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.