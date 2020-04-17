Twele Capital Management Inc. Buys 43,985 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,985 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.9% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 113.6% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 53,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.22. 2,193,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,037. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

