Twele Capital Management Inc. Buys 87,660 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,660 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $35.47. 37,169,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,917,258. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

