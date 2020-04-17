Twele Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.98. 22,435,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,470,348. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95.

