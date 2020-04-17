Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,784,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,278. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $95.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

