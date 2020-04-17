Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,376 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.72. 504,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,704. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88.

