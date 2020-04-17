Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.63.

TWLO stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,505. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,329 shares of company stock worth $14,612,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $102,522,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $90,863,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,997,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

