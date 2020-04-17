UBS Group Cuts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $96.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $106.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.25.

ABBV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,308,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,614,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

