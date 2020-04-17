UBS Group Upgrades Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) to Buy

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $146.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

FIS stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,082,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,873,000 after purchasing an additional 672,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,799,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

