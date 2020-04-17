UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.91.

NYSE UNH traded up $16.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,734,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $256.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

