VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 442.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,659,719 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 22,952.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,385,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,166 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,272,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,500 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,925,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,961,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.92. 37,892,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,475,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.27.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.