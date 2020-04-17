Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lowered by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,493. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

