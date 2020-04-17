Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 35,487.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Price Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,493. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

