Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.9% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,061,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204,947 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,048,000 after purchasing an additional 113,926 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.27. 2,398,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,493. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.