Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Trimmed by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,159,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 4,823,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836,366. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

