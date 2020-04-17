Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Decreased by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.98. 22,435,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,470,348. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

