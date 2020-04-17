Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,425,000 after acquiring an additional 837,917 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,973 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.06. 32,110,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,943,203. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

