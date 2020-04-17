Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 93,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,079. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

