Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Raised by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.13. 1,220,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,079. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average of $175.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.