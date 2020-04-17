Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,501.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $231.84. 1,248,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.24 and its 200 day moving average is $234.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.