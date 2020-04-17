Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average is $166.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.