Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 612,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,126. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

