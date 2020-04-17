Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Increased by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 134,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,247. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.