Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is HM Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 54.5% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,970,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,692. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.53 and its 200-day moving average is $279.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.