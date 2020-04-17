Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.5% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.53. 5,970,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,339,692. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.