Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,618,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after buying an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,959,000 after purchasing an additional 214,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.20. 5,290,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194,961. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average is $154.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

