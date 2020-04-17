Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,484 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 365,472 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after purchasing an additional 320,977 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,991. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

