Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $59.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 476,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,885. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $62.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 98.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $312,076.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,678,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,841 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $73,198.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,417.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,007. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,808,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362,290 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,248 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 704,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,691,000 after purchasing an additional 265,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.