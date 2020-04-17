Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 89,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 40,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.1% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.8% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.42. 20,192,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,043,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $342.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.31. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.