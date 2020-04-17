Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Position Cut by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 149,537 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 75.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,833,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 172,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 36,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

VOYA traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.52. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

