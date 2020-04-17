Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,799,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,056,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

