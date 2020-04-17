Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) dropped 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.49, approximately 847,482 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,108,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCC. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $587.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 87.9% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413 shares in the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

