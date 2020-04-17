Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Daimler (DAI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Daimler (ETR: DAI):

4/17/2020 – Daimler was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Daimler was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Daimler was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Daimler was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Daimler was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Daimler was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Daimler was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Daimler was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Daimler was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Daimler was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Daimler was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Daimler had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/25/2020 – Daimler was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Daimler was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Daimler was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Daimler was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Daimler was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Daimler was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Daimler had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/6/2020 – Daimler was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Daimler was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Daimler was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Daimler was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Daimler was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR DAI traded up €1.35 ($1.57) on Friday, hitting €29.04 ($33.77). 8,416,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €29.33 and a 200 day moving average of €43.39. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

