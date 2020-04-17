Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $66.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,307. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

