Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $66.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.
See Also: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.