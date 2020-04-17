Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 2,142.46% and a net margin of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter.

Winmark stock opened at $153.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $521.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Winmark has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $215.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.47 and a 200 day moving average of $180.21.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $1,692,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $16,498,083.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,160.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,654. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

