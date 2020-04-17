Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.29). U.S. Silica reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 425%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

SLCA stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,892. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $72,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 203,000 shares of company stock worth $240,270 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 490.2% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,860,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 857,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,596,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 852,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 404,581 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.