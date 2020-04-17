Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million.

SRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Stoneridge stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.17. 176,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,012. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $455.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Stoneridge declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Stoneridge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Stoneridge by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.