Zacks Investment Research Lowers B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. 11,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,742. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s payout ratio is 121.36%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

