Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) to “Buy”

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Kilmarnock, Virginia. The Company conducts substantially all of its operations through its subsidiaries, Bank of Lancaster (the Bank) and Bay Trust Company (the Trust Company). Bank of Lancaster provides individual and commercial customers with a full range of services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts and loans, credit cards, automated teller machines and other traditional banking services. In addition, the Bank offers investment services, including financial planning, securities brokerage, and insurance products through Investment Advantage. Bay Trust provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration. Bay Trust also offers financial planning, investment services, management of IRAs and other investment accounts. “

Get Bay Banks of Virginia alerts:

BAYK stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,357. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bay Banks of Virginia has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Bay Banks of Virginia had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bay Banks of Virginia will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bay Banks of Virginia (BAYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.